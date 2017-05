Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Adel Al-Jubeir, said on Saturday that Saudi King Salman told is optimistic about U.S. President Donald Trump’s ability to broker peace between Israelis and Palestinian Arabs.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who is accompanying Trump on his first trip abroad, Jubeir said Trump and King Salman had a “very, very good and very wide-ranging conversation”, according to The Huffington Post.