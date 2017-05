00:26 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5777 , 21/05/17 Iyar 25, 5777 , 21/05/17 'Trump should declare all of Jerusalem as Israel's capital' Read more Congressman Lee Zeldin says President Trump's trip to Israel presents 'perfect opportunity' to move US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs