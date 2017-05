00:16 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5777 , 21/05/17 Iyar 25, 5777 , 21/05/17 'The US needs to counter UN efforts to legitimize BDS' Read more Senator Ben Cardin speaks at Religious Zionists of America conference, says US must 'stand tall' against BDS. ► ◄ Last Briefs