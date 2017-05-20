Syrian convicted of terror in Germany

A Syrian man was convicted in Germany on Friday of membership in a terrorist organization after he served in the Islamic State (ISIS) group in his homeland and later helped plan an attack in Berlin that was never carried out.

According to The Associated Press, 20-year-old Shaas al-Mohammad was sentenced under youth guidelines to five years in prison.

