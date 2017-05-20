Norway Jewish leader: Trade union boycott is anti-Semitic

The leader of Norway’s Jewish community issued a rare rebuke, saying that anti-Semitism motivated a local trade union to pass a resolution urging a boycott of Israel.

Ervin Kohn, president of the Jewish Community in Oslo, told the JTA news agency that the vote last week by the assembly of the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions “is anti-Semitic in the way that it singles out Israel.”

