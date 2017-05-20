Saudi Arabia, U.S. blacklist Hezbollah leader

Saudi Arabia and the United States on Friday blacklisted Hashem Safieddine, a prominent leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist group, Reuters reported.

The move by both countries came a day before U.S. President Donald Trump travels to Saudi Arabia which is the first stop on his first international trip since taking office in January.

