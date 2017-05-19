Classified documents found in Olmert's cell

One of the lawyers representing former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert was caught with classified documents in his possession as he left the prison in which Olmert is serving time, Channel 2 News reported Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday, the report said. It is unclear whether the documents had been smuggled into Olmert’s cell or whether he took them with him to prison.

