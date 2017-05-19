White House omits Golan, Judea and Samaria

The White House on Friday released a video detailing President Donald Trump’s upcoming trip to the Middle East, but which omitted the Golan Heights, Judea and Samaria from the map of Israel that appeared in the video.

The video was removed from the internet hours later without explanation, but not before several media outlets picked up on it and reported about it.

