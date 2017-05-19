Romania approves law allowing financial support for Holocaust survivors

Romania's parliament on Friday approved legislation allowing direct financial support to Holocaust survivors in the former Nazi ally state during World War Two, Reuters reported.

Beneficiaries would include those deported to ghettos or concentrations camps, survivors of the death trains and forced labor detachments, refugees and those imprisoned for ethnic reasons or forcefully removed from their homes. The will set a monthly payment of up to 400 lei ($97.98) per month for each year of deportation or detention. It will be enforced starting July 1.

