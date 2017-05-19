Elkin: Arabs who elect a terrorist as a mayor don't want peace

Environmental Protection Minister Ze'ev Elkin (Likud) participated on Friday in a Likud event in Jerusalem on the occasion of Jerusalem Day, and called for new construction in the city's Givat Hamatos neighborhood.

"When the Arabs choose a mayor for Hevron who is a terrorist with blood on their hands, they do not want peace," Elkin said, adding, "Sovereignty must be strengthened throughout Jerusalem. It's time for a new neighborhood in Jerusalem. It's time for Har Homa 2 - Givat Hamatos. The world will not like it, but we are committed to the residents of Jerusalem."