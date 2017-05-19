17:30 Reported News Briefs Iyar 23, 5777 , 19/05/17 Iyar 23, 5777 , 19/05/17 Minister Katz: The Western Wall is ours and will always be Transportation and Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz on Friday visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem. "Outrageous talk and distorted maps? Fake news the Wall is ours and so is the Temple Mount - and that will be the case forever," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs