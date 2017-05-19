Dozens of Arabs rioted near the village of Abud in the Binyamin region on Friday.
A Border Police officer was lightly wounded by rocks that were thrown at him. He received medical treatment at the scene.
|
16:43
Reported
News BriefsIyar 23, 5777 , 19/05/17
Border Police officer wounded in rock attack in Binyamin region
Dozens of Arabs rioted near the village of Abud in the Binyamin region on Friday.
A Border Police officer was lightly wounded by rocks that were thrown at him. He received medical treatment at the scene.
Last Briefs