  Iyar 23, 5777 , 19/05/17

Border Police officer wounded in rock attack in Binyamin region

Dozens of Arabs rioted near the village of Abud in the Binyamin region on Friday. 

A Border Police officer was lightly wounded by rocks that were thrown at him. He received medical treatment at the scene.

