12:00 Reported News Briefs Iyar 23, 5777 , 19/05/17 Watch: Carnage in NYC as driver runs down pedestrians 'You were supposed to shoot me!' said driver who ran down pedestrians in Manhattan. 'I wanted to kill them'.