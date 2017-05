09:49 Reported News Briefs Iyar 23, 5777 , 19/05/17 Iyar 23, 5777 , 19/05/17 Congresswoman Ros Lehtinen 'We reaffirm our support for the capital of Israel, Jerusalem' Read more Congresswoman Ros Lehtinen says Congress stands by Jerusalem as capital of Israel and the Jewish people against UN delegitimization. ► ◄ Last Briefs