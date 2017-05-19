Peace Now blasts singer for performing in Hevron

The leftist organization Peace Now on Thursday criticized famed Israeli singer-songwriter Rami Kleinstein, who is due to hold a concert near the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron. The concert is part of the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Judea and Samaria.

"Freedom of expression in Israel is at its worst state. In recent years, a clear message has been conveyed to Israeli artists that they must refrain from expressing positions that are in favor of peace and against fifty years of occupation. This message receives a warm embrace from the incitement minister Miri Regev," charged Avi Buskila, CEO of Peace Now.