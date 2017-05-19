'If there's anything that unites, it's Jerusalem'

Martin Oliner, co-president of the Religious Zionists of America, spoke on Thursday at an event in Washington DC, celebrating the unity of Jerusalem and attended by 29 Senators and Congressmen.

“This event really proves that if there is any issue that unites, it’s Jerusalem,” he said. “It has united forces that tend to have the most natural rifts: Bipartisan leadership on a political level here in Washington, across the political map in Israel, and even representatives of the American Jewish community from across the religious divides.”