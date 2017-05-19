00:15
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 23, 5777 , 19/05/17

Democratic Senator: Mueller's probe is a criminal investigation

The special counsel appointed to look into links between Russian officials and U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign is conducting a criminal investigation, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, who was named on Wednesday as a special counsel to lead the probe, is conducting an investigation "of criminal allegations that are extremely serious, including possible obstruction of justice," Blumenthal was quoted as having told reporters.

Last Briefs