Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 Graham: Russian investigation may become criminal probe Senator Lindsay Graham, one of the senior Republican senators, says that the investigation of Donald Trump and his aides ties with Russia could turn into a criminal investigation. Graham spoke in the wake of a briefing which senators had received from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.