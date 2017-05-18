Ten people were lightly injured in a road accident involving three vehicles near the Hadera junction. MDA paramedics provided medical treatment for the injured and transferred them to the nearby Hillel Yaffe hospital.
22:31
Reported
News BriefsIyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17
Ten lightly injured in Hadera road accident
