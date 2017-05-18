Yogev: Close Hawarra to Arab traffic



MK Moti Yogev(Jewish Home) responded to the near-lynch which took place in the village of Hawarra in Samaria Thursday. Yogev said that the IDF must ensure that there are enough forces on hand to protect the roads and the communities and should close the road through Hawarra to Arab traffic. He added that it is unthinkable that those who riot should be allowed to continue travelling there while the victim is arrested.

Yogev said that the Foreign Affairs and Security committee would convene to discuss the escalation in Judea and Samaria and the IDF response to it as well as the upcoming Ramadan month and preparations for events during this month.