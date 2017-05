22:05 Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 Fewer and fewer Israelis believe Trump is pro-Israel American president Donald Trump will arrive in Israel at a time when his ratings in Israel are plummeting: 56% of Jews in Israel believe that he is pro-Israel -a decrease of 23% since the previous survey conducted before he was sworn in as president. ► ◄ Last Briefs