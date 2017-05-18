NY court rejects huge Israeli suit against Facebook

A New York Federal Court rejected Thursday the Shurat Hadin billion dollar suit against Facebook for not preventing incitement to kill Israelis.

The Shurat Hadin organization announced that they would appeal the decision and continue to fight the wild incitement on Facebook which has led to the murder of innocent Israelis.

The organization stated that Facebook had not provided a rejection of the main contention that Facebook should not be providing services for elements inciting to terror and violence and this strengthened their will to appeal the verdict.