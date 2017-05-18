Peace Now against Rami Kleinstein

The ultra left-wing organization Peace Now protested Thursday the forthcoming performance by musician Rami Kleinstein which is supposed to take place next week near the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron in honor of 50 years of Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria.

Avi Bouscila, the director-general of Peace Now, said that "Rami Kleinstein's performance in honor of the Israeli occupation of Hevron, the symbol of occupation and oppression is the height of hypocrisy for an artist who previously appeared at events supporting peace. It is not surprising though after we see the premeditated and unfettered attacks on brave artists like Ahinoam Nini, Rivka Michaeli, Orna Banai and Gila Almagor."