US officials angered by Bennett embassy demand

Officials close to Donald Trump criticized Education Minister Naftali Bennett(Jewish Home) for demanding that the prime minister insist on the transfer of the US embassy to Jerusalem.

A Channel 2 report stated that these officials remarked to Israeli sources that these kind of statements may foil the moving of the embassy.

The officials blamed Bennett for "not understanding the sensitivity of the embassy issue" and said that he may have caused the shelving of the entire procedure.

Bennett responded that he was "maintaining Israel's security and its policies. Some people agree to concessions in Jerusalem and other parts of Israel. Bennett will stand against this and stand for Jerusalem's unity."