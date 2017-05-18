Trump to reiterate restraint on Judea, Samaria building

US president Donald Trump will reiterate during his forthcoming visit his opposition to broadening construction in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, and expects Israel to confirm that it heard his opinion. This according to a Jerusalem Post report based on a senior White House official.

The official said that Trump would not be offering a framework for a peace agreement or a peace map since it is "too early" to place Israelis and Palestinians around the same table but added that Trump "expressed a general concern" over israeli settlement activity.

