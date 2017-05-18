Pollard to judges: Let me remove GPS surveillance

Jonathan Pollard, who served 30 years in American jails for spying for Israel, appeared before a panel of three judges in an appellate court and asked to ease his parole conditions.

Pollard's lawyer Elliot Laver asked the judges to reassess the conditions according to which he is not allowed to leave his house in New York from 7 PM to 7 AM, he cannot freely use the internet or interview with media , he must wear an electronic GPS and is under constant surveillance and he cannot leave the US for five years.

A federal court rejected a similar petition of Pollard soon after he left jail but Laver claimed that the conditions prevented Pollard from being employed in normal employment positions.