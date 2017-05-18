Iran prepares for elections

The head of the presiding body in the Iranian elections stated that the election will take place tomorrow in 310 polling booths situated in 102 countries- including the US.

American Iranian expatriates can vote in 55 places in the US. Iranians in Canada can vote on the US-Canada border.

The main candidates are incumbent president Hassan Rouhani abd Said Mustafa Hashimi Tabet, Said Ibrahim Raisi and Said Mustafa Mirslim. All the candidates support the elimination of Israel and support Palestinian terror groups.



