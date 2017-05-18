20:05 Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 Motorcyclist moderately injured in Eilat accident A 25-year-old motorcyclist was moderately injured when he was hit by a car in Los Angeles St. in Eilat. MDA teams provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to the Yosephtal hospital in Eilat.

