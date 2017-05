19:59 Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 US planes attack pro-government armed convoy in Syria US army airplanes attacked a convoy in Syria. A US defense official says that the targeted forces were not Syrian army, but pro-government Shiite militia. ► ◄ Last Briefs