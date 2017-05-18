Ad Kan organization complains about Red Crescent driver



The Right-Wing Ad Kan organization submitted a complaint Thursday to Samarian police against the Red Crescent ambulance driver who blocked the Israeli car in the serious incident in Hawarra which nearly developed into a lynch of the Jewish driver.

The organization also addressed the Red Crescent and demanded legal action against the driver who blocked the Israeli citizen and did not let him escape thus intentionally endangering his life.

The organization stressed that if the ambulance driver had not blocked the Israeli car the citizen would not have had to use his weapon and thus nobody would have been harmed. The demanded that the driver be brought to justice.