The driver of the car which rammed into people in Times Square was arrested by police, who closed off the area and distanced onlookers.
Police stated that the incident, in which 1 person was killed and 20 wounded, was not a terror attack.
19:42
Reported
News BriefsIyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17
Driver in NY ramming arrested
