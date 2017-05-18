Medal honoring Jerusalem's liberators to be presented

A special ceremony will take place next Tuesday night honoring the veterans who participated 50 years ago in the liberation of Jerusalem. An honorary medal will be presented to them commemorating their fighting in the battle for Jerusalem. The ceremony will be attended by OC Central Command General Roni Noma.
The medal, which depicts the symbols of the city of Jerusalem, the State of Israel and the Central Command, will be presented on the eve of Jerusalem Day at Ammunition Hill.
מדליות כבוד למשחררי ירושלים
צילום: דובר צה"ל