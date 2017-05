Education Minister and Jewish Home leader Naftali Bennett responded sharply to the condemnation by the UN's Middle East Representative, Nikolay Mladenov, of the event at Hawarra and the killing of a Palestinian.

Bennett said that "I call on Mladenov to apologize for this shameful condemnation. A Jewish citizen was attacked with rocks by an incited mob and nearly murdered. He acted in self-defense. Did you check the facts before you condemned?