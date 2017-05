18:50 Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 Woman, baby killed in Jordan valley car accident A 20-year-old woman and an 8-month-old baby were killed when their vehicle flipped over in the Jordan Valley near Moshav Massuah. Another male occupant of the car was lightly injured. ► ◄ Last Briefs