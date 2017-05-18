Republican Congressman to announce early resignation

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) is expected to announce Thursday that he is stepping down before the end of his congressional term, according to three independent sources.

Chaffetz announced in April that he was not running for reelection after “long consultation” and “prayerful consideration” and was considering stepping down early. Sources say he will leave Congress on June 30.

Chaffetz, 50, is chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, the top investigative body in the chamber. He recently subpoenaed James Comey's memos, and invited the fired FBI director to testify next week before his panel.