Galon fumes at cancellation of Tender Years Clause

The Knesset on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a bill proposed by MK Yoav Kish cancelling the "Tender Years Clause." which automatically gives young children to the mother in divorces. The present law is from under the age of 6, while the revised law will only automatically give children under 2 to their mother.

MK Zehava Galon was furious that the law was approved and claimed that the father's groups had collaborated with Kish to cancel the clause. She added that "equality in raising children starts and birth and not when one has to pay child support."