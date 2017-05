18:26 Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 Netanyahu, Dermer, Greenblatt discuss forthcoming visit Prime Minister Netanyahu , Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer and President Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt met Thursday in Netanyahu's office at a preparatory meeting prior to the visit of US President Donald Trump next Monday. ► ◄ Last Briefs