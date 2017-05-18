18:18
  Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17

PM Netanyahu met with Hungarian FM Péter Szijjártó

Prime Minister Netanyahu met with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and stressed that there are "excellent relations and a strong friendship" between Israel and Hungary.

