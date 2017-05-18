PM Netanyahu met with Hungarian FM Péter Szijjártó

Prime Minister Netanyahu met with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and stressed that there are "excellent relations and a strong friendship" between Israel and Hungary.
נתניהו ושיארטו
צילום: חיים צח / לע"מ
