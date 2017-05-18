Formal message from Gaza: No compromises

At a communal meeting in Gaza with the participation of government representatives and agencies as well as academics and dignitaries, the Naqba day[May 15- Palestinians cite this day as the beginning of the Naqba, meaning 'disaster' in 1948] was commemorated.

The participants called on civil rights groups in Britain to pressure their government to renounce the "historic crime" which it committed [the Balfour declaration] and to change its foreign policy.

According to reports in the "Palestine" newspaper, the participants reiterated the basic principles of the Palestinian leadership and stressed that there would be no solution to the Palestinian problem without "return of refugees, compensation for them and restoration of their lands."

Deputy Palestinian Parliament Speaker Ahmed Bahar said that "Palestine" is the entire area from the Mediterranean to the Jordan and there would be no relinquishing of any part of the land.



