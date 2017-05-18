Shomron Council head vindicates resident in near-lynch

Shomron Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan vindicated the resident who suffered a near-lynch on the main road and shot to protect his life.

Dagan said that "He is a social worker, a father of 8 who travelled on a main road in the State of Israel, when tens of rioters tried to murder him in cold blood. I should note that the lynch began when a Red Crescent ambulance blocked the car of the social worker and a person dressed in a medical coat exited the ambulance and tried to extricate him from his car and hurt him, while tens of other rioters joined in holding stone and rocks.

" I don't want to imagine what whould have happened if the social worker did not have his personal pistol on him. We might have found ourselves in a lynch like in Ramallah."