Yesha Council vindicates resident in near-lynch

The Yesha Council responded to the attempted lynch in Northern Samaria, stating that "unfortunately the incident which occurred today in Hawarra is part of a process of increased violence and attempts to harm innocent Israeli civilians. We have seen in the past that stones can kill. We vindicate the efforts of the resident who protected his life and prevented the continuation of the lynch.

"We support the IDF and demand an investigation of the Red Crescent which blocked the resident's car and we also demand a harsher policy against stonethrowers in order to maintain the quiet in the region."