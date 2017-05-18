Japanese princess renounces status for love

A member of Japan's royal family, Princess Mako, is to surrender her royal status by marrying a commoner.The 25-year-old eldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito will become engaged to law firm worker Kei Komuro, also 25, whom she met while studying together.

Japan's imperial law requires a princess to leave the royal family after marrying a commoner.



Princess Mako and Kei Komuro met in 2012 at a restaurant, when they were both studying at the International Christian University in Tokyo.

Mr Komuro once worked as "Prince of the Sea", promoting tourism in Japan