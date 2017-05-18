Fox news founder Roger Ailes dies at 77

The ex-chairman and founder of Fox News Roger Ailes has died aged 77, his family says.A statement from his wife Elizabeth said she was "profoundly sad and heartbroken", calling him a "patriot".

Mr Ailes ran Fox News for two decades and is credited with transforming it into one of the most powerful voices in conservative media. However he was forced to step down last year after a number of female employees accused him of sexual harassment. Ailes said ath the time that he was resigning because he had become a "distraction".

Ailes also served previously as advisor to a number of US presidents from Richard Nixon to George Bush senior. He also reportedly helped Donald Trump prepare for debates during his presidential campaign.