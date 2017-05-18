Family of slain Democrat: Retract Wikileaks story

The family of Seth Rich, a Jewish Democratic National Committee staffer killed near his Washington, D.C., home last summer, called on Fox News to retract a story that says Rich had contact with Wikileaks before his death.

Rich, 27, a Nebraska native, was shot dead while walking home before dawn on July 10, 2016. Police have speculated that he was the victim of a robbery gone awry. Rich’s body was found about a block from his home with his wallet, watch and cellphone still in his possession.

His death sparked several conspiracy theories, including that he was a source for WikiLeaks and that he had been assassinated for leaking incriminating information about Hillary Clinton.