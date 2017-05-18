Hundreds of flags, 80 meter red carpet await Trump

The Campaigns and Property Department in the Defense Ministry which is in charge of organizing the welcoming ceremony for US president Trump at Ben Gurion airport is completing the preparations for the trip.

As part of the preparations a secure area has been constructed which can fit hundreds of invitees- VIPs, offficials and some 300 journalists from Israel and the world.

At the center of the ceremonial plaza a red carpet measuring 80 meters in length has been placed, as well as a platform with 250 seats, a platform for the hundreds of journalists and cameramen, a stage for speeches, as well as a parking area for tens of broadcasting vans.

Hundreds of Israeli and US flags will be placed in the plaza during the ceremony as well as hundreds of bunches of flowers. A special emphasis will be placed on security in order to ensure the proper order of the ceremony.