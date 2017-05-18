Bennett: It is clear that stones can kill

Education Minister Naftali Bennett responded to the attempted lynch in Northern Samaria, stating that "An Israeli citizen was brutally attacked by a group of Palestinian terrorists who threw stones at his car and attempted to murder him. In order to prevent a lynch, he opened fire on his attackers and killed one of them.

"Let it be made clear: Stones can kill. The blood of Adele Biton HyD(May G-d avenge her blood) is a painful example of this. If the Israeli citizen, who is a social worker and a father of children, would not have acted as he did, the State of Israel would have had to look his orphaned children in the eyes. Each of us, as a parent to children, would have acted similarly.

Bennett said that "the Israeli government must provide security for Israeli residents everywhere, including in Judea and Samaria. We must stand with the victin and not with the barbarians who throw stones and rocks to murder drivers while they drive. The security forces must ensure that this will not repeat itself."