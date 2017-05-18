16:00 Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 16-year-old youth moderately injured in J'lem stabbing A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in his upper body on Agrippas St. Jerusalem. MDA teams transferred the youth to Shaarei Tzedek hospital in moderate condition. The incident is being treated present at as a criminal incident. ► ◄ Last Briefs