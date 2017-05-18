Infant moderately injured after falling from car

A one-year-old infant fell Thursday from the car in which her mother was driving and was moderately injured. In order to prevent her being hurt by passing cars, police stopped traffic and summoned the mother, who had continued driving, for interrogation at the police station.

Initial investigation revealed that the infant, who was sitting in the back of the car, was not belted in during the course of the trip and somehow succeeded in opening the door and then fell on the road.

The police summoned medical assistance and the infant was taken in light to moderate condition to hospital.



