15:38 Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 Hebrew U: No new decision to cancel singing of anthem The Hebrew University has responded to reports that the national anthem would not be played during a graduation ceremony at the university. The university announced that "the academic ceremony in the faculty for humanities will take place in the same fashion as in previous years and there was no new decision to 'cancel' the singing of the national anthem. There is not justification therefore for the sharp criticism directed at the Hebrew University."