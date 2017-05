15:21 Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 11-year-old moderately injured by car in Ashdod An 11-year-old boy was hit by a car in Rothschild St. in Ashdod. MDA paramedics and orderlies transferred him in moderate condition to Tel Hashomer hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs